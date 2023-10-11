Police on scene of 'active investigation' in east Windsor

Windsor police are on scene of a stand-off at a home in an east Windsor neighbourhood.

Police arrived to the area of Francois Road and Metcalfe Street around 1:30 p.m. after receiving reports of a man barricaded inside with a weapon.

There is a heavy police presence in the area as police try to apprehend the man.

Police believe it is just the one man inside.

There is no official word on what started the stand-off or what charges may be laid.

Officers have closed Metcalfe St. between Bernard Road and Ellrose Avenue as the situation is underway.

While police say there is no threat to public safety at this time, residents are asked to avoid the area until further notice.

