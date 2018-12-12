

CTV Windsor





Windsor police have nabbed a man who was wanted on 16 arrest warrants and he now faces more charges.

On Tuesday around 11:15 p.m. patrol officers observed the man in the 900 block of Wyandotte Street East.

Officers say they approached the suspect, who attempted to flee and resisted officers attempts to arrest him.

After a brief struggle the suspect was placed under arrest.

Police say when they searched the suspect, they located a quantity of suspected fentanyl.

The suspect had a total of 16 arrest warrants, six of which originated from Windsor Police Service investigations.

Justin Loma, 31, from Windsor, is charged with resisting arrest, possession of suspected fentanyl and breach of recognizance.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.