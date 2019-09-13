

CTV Windsor





A 25-year-old Windsor man has been arrested and charged with several firearm-related offences.

On Aug. 15, members of the Windsor Police Service Drugs and Guns (DIGS) Unit removed an illegal firearm from the streets.

Investigators applied for and received judicial authorization to search the target residence located in the 300 block of Josephine Avenue.

Occupants of the house were directed to exit and they complied.

Police determined that four adults had been inside the residence, however the suspects were not at the scene.

One of the occupants was identified as being wanted on unrelated outstanding warrants and was arrested without incident.

Another suspect in the investigation was identified.

On Thursday, members of the Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (ROPE) Unit located and arrested the suspect without incident in the area of Bruce Street near University Avenue.

Devante Kersey, 25, from Windsor, is charged with 12 counts of firearm-related offences.

The matter remains under active investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4361, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS), or online at www.catchcrooks.com.