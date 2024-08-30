WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Police nab suspect with stolen vehicle and bank cards

    Chatham-Kent police cruiser in Chatham, Ont., on Thursday, June 16, 2022. (Submitted to CTV News Windsor) Chatham-Kent police cruiser in Chatham, Ont., on Thursday, June 16, 2022. (Submitted to CTV News Windsor)
    Chatham-Kent police have charged a man related to a vehicle theft in Windsor.

    At 6:15 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to a suspicious vehicle parked by the Thames River on Thames Street in Chatham.

    Details of the vehicle were provided, and police say it was confirmed the vehicle had been stolen from Windsor. Officers were also advised the vehicle was occupied.

    Officers arrived and attempted to arrest the man. After a brief foot chase and struggle, the man was taken into custody.

    Police say upon a search incident to arrest, the man was found in possession of numerous bank cards.

    The 28-year-old Ontario man was transported to police headquarters and held pending a bail hearing. He is currently charged with possession of stolen property under $5000 and resisting arrest.

    Police say the investigation is on-going and may result in further charges.

