Windsor

    • Police nab man wanted for string of commercial break-ins

    (Source: Windsor police) (Source: Windsor police)
    Windsor police have arrested a 57-year-old man wanted for a string of commercial break-ins in the city.

    Members of the Problem-Oriented Policing Unit (POP) located and arrested the man late Saturday in the 1600 block of Drouillard Road.

    Earlier this month, police had issued an arrest warrant for the man.

    Between July 20, 2023 and Feb. 27, 2024, officers responded to break-ins at seven businesses in the 4000-7000 blocks of Tecumseh Road East. In each incident, a male suspect broke into the property through a rear door or window and stole the cash register and other items.

    Through investigation, the Windsor Police Target Base Unit identified the suspect.

    Blythe was wanted on the following charges:

    • Break and enter to commit theft over $5,000

    • Break and enter to commit theft under $5,000 (x 6)

    • Possession of break-in instruments

    Anyone with information can call the Target Base Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4350. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.

