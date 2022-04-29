Police nab man on bicycle with several weapons

A 40-year-old Windsor man is facing charges after police say he was found with several weapons, including a replica pellet handgun, axes and a flashlight Taser.

On Thursday around 6:30 p.m., Windsor police officers responded to a report of a person with a gun in the 300 block of Tecumseh Road East.

It was reported that a man on a bicycle was concealing a firearm and a knife on his belt. A description of the suspect and his direction of travel were provided to police.

Officers attended and immediately located the suspect travelling northbound on McDougall Street. The suspect was subsequently arrested without incident.

As a result of the investigation, officers located and seized illicit drugs and several weapons from the suspect, including a replica pellet handgun, a knife, a collapsible baton, a flashlight Taser, several axes and a slingshot.

Kevin Widdifield, 40, is charged with:

Possession of a Controlled Substance (fentanyl)

Possess Prohibited Device Knowing No Authority (flashlight Taser)

Possess Firearm While Prohibited 4X (replica pellet handgun)

Fail to Comply with a Court Order

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, ext. 4000 (after hours), Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.