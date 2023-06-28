Police nab man after alleged assault at Windsor bus station

Windsor police say they have caught a robbery suspect who allegedly punched a man “several times in the face” before stealing money at a downtown bus shelter.

Officers arrested a 53-year-old man for assault on Tuesday.

Police responded to the incident around 7 p.m. on April 6 at the intersection of Aylmer Avenue and Wyandotte Street East.

On June 27, 2023, officers arrested a 53-year-old man for assault.

Through investigation police found the suspect had repeatedly punched the male victim in the face and once he had been knocked to the ground, the alleged robber stole cash from his wallet.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators with the Major Crimes Unit recently uncovered video evidence of the suspect and released a photo on social media.

Police are thanking everyone who shared the post and called in with information.

