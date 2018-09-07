

CTV Windsor





Windsor police say alert patrol officers helped thwart a downtown break-in.

Police say officers were on routine patrol in the 900 block of Pelissier Street on Thursday around 9:30 p.m. when they observed a man scaling down a pipe leading to a roof-top.

Officers say they saw what appeared to be the handle of a small firearm protruding from the eaves trough where the man had descended.

The man was placed under arrest without incident.

Officers retrieved the item on the roof, which was found to be a toy firearm with no ability to fire projectiles.

While examining the involved building, officers located a window where the screen had been punctured, and the glass broken.

Officers also found the suspect to be in possession of suspected break and enter tools.

Robert Gaines, 38, from Windsor, is charged with break and enter and possession of break and enter tools.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4350, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.