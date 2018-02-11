

Windsor police were able to make an arrest in a grocery store break-in, thanks to surveillance video.

The break-in occurred on January 20 around 5 a.m. at the store on Huron Church Rd. near Northwood Street.

A suspect had smashed the glass of the front entrance.

The video helped investigators to identify the suspect, who was arrested Wednesday on Howard Avenue.

A 38-year-old man is charged with break and enter.