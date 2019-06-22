Police make the climb to catch alleged copper theft in the act
Windsor Police
Published Saturday, June 22, 2019 5:40PM EDT
They had to do some climbing, but Windsor police officers were able to stop a copper theft in progress on a roof Saturday morning.
Police say around 5am they went up on the roof of a building in the 700 block of Ouellette Avenue. That’s where they found a series of make-shift ladders.
They also found a suspect high behind an air conditioning unit.
A 51-year-old Windsor man has been charged.