WINDSOR, ONT. -- Thanks to security footage police were able to arrest an individual who allegedly broke into a Kingsville home.

Kingsville OPP say officers were contacted by a resident on Aug. 9 around 8 a.m. after realizing someone had broken into the residence overnight.

Police say with the assistance of security video, officers identified a person of interest.

While on patrol Monday, members of Leamington OPP located the person in the video on a bicycle.

Police arrested the 43-year-old Leamington resident who is now facing a charge: Break, Enter Dwelling House – Commit Indictable Offence.

“The Essex County OPP would like to remind the public to report any suspicious activity to police immediately, and consider installing security features, such as increased lighting, cameras, or alarms,” a news release said. “Citizens are asked to ensure vehicles, sheds, garages and doors are locked to assist in the prevention of some crimes.”

Anyone with information regarding this or any other incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com.