

CTV Windsor





Windsor police have laid charges in an east Windsor stabbing that sent one person to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Officers attended a scene at Wyandotte Street East and Esdras Place on Saturday, July 27 around 10:30 p.m. When they arrived, they found an adult man suffering from an apparent stab wound.

Through investigation, police determined the victim was at a residence in the 5900 block of Wyandotte Street East at a gathering. Police say that’s where a reported disturbance took place, resulting in the victim being stabbed.

Police officers were able to identify a suspect and arrested him shortly after 11:15 p.m. near the scene.

Darrin Bastien, 25, of Windsor, is charged with one count of assault causing bodily harm.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS), or online at www.catchcrooks.com