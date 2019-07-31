Police make arrest in east Windsor stabbing
Windsor Police have charged two men in connection with an alleged road rage incident earlier this month.
CTV Windsor
Published Wednesday, July 31, 2019 12:27PM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, July 31, 2019 1:38PM EDT
Windsor police have laid charges in an east Windsor stabbing that sent one person to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Officers attended a scene at Wyandotte Street East and Esdras Place on Saturday, July 27 around 10:30 p.m. When they arrived, they found an adult man suffering from an apparent stab wound.
Through investigation, police determined the victim was at a residence in the 5900 block of Wyandotte Street East at a gathering. Police say that’s where a reported disturbance took place, resulting in the victim being stabbed.
Police officers were able to identify a suspect and arrested him shortly after 11:15 p.m. near the scene.
Darrin Bastien, 25, of Windsor, is charged with one count of assault causing bodily harm.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS), or online at www.catchcrooks.com