WINDSOR -- A driver involved in a single-motor vehicle collision on E.C. Row in Windsor is in hospital in Detroit with serious injuries.

Windsor police shut down the expressway in the east end after the crash in the westbound lanes at Banwell Road at 9:06 a.m. Thursday. The vehicle was located in the median.

E.C Row was closed all day but reopened shortly before 5 p.m.

The accident reconstruction unit as well as the forensic identification branch was investigating the crash. The incident remains under active investigation.

The involved vehicle, a 2008 Blue Chevrolet Equinox, was towed from the scene for further examination.

Investigators believe the injured person was the lone occupant of the vehicle. Police are encouraging any witnesses who may have seen the involved vehicle being driven prior to or immediately before the accident to contact police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4000, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS), or online at www.catchcrooks.com.