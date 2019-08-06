

Police are looking for two suspects who smashed through the front window of a Daisy Mart and allegedly stole a box of prize tickets and cash.

According to Crime Stoppers, two suspects drove a pickup truck into the entrance of a Daisy Mart in Bothwell on July 19 around 5:00 a.m.

Police say once inside, the suspects removed a box containing about 3,000 prize tickets and $200 cash. The tickets are of no value because they can only be redeemed at this store.

The suspects were both wearing masks and gloves during the incident.

Crime Stoppers is seeking information and is hoping the public can assist in identifying the suspects.

If you have any information regarding this or any other crime please call Crime Stoppers at 519-351-8477, or 1-800-222-8477, or visit www.crime-stoppers.on.ca and email your tip.