WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Police looking for suspect after loss prevention officer threatened

    Windsor police are looking to identify the person seen in this photo in relation to a theft investigation. March 14, 2024. (Source: Windsor police) Windsor police are looking to identify the person seen in this photo in relation to a theft investigation. March 14, 2024. (Source: Windsor police)
    Windsor police are looking to identify a person after a loss prevention officer in west Windsor was threatened with a weapon.

    Just before 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, police responded to a business in the 3200 block of Sandwich St. near Mill Street, where a person concealed several items and tried to leave the store.

    When confronted by the loss prevention officer, police said the suspect threatened him with a weapon before fleeing the scene.

    The suspect is described as a white man, about 18 years old, 5’10” tall with a slender build.

    At the time of the incident, the suspect was wearing a red hooded sweatshirt, a black baseball hat, dark jeans, grey Nike running shoes and a black satchel/cross-body bag.

    Anyone with information is asked to call the Major Crime Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830 or anonymously through CrimeStoppers.

