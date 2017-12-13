

Windsor police have released a photo of a suspect in an armed robbery at a convenience store on Monmouth Road.

Officers were called to the store in the 1200 block of Monmouth a robbery with a firearm on Tuesday at about 5:20 p.m.

Investigation revealed that a suspect entered the store with his identity concealed with clothing.

Police say he brandished a firearm and demanded cash.

He quickly left the store with a quantity of cash and was last seen running towards Walker Road.

Investigators ask that you review the picture and description below and call with any information.

There were no injuries as a result of this incident.

The suspect is described as a white male, 5'10, with a thin build. He was wearing black under armour pants, black jacket with red design on back, blue hooded sweatshirt, black wool gloves with white snowflake design, wearing a black ski mask and black running shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.