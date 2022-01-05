Police look to the public for assistance with theft of zoo animals

Windsor, Ontario -

Chatham-Kent Police are looking to locate several exotic animals that were taken from the Greenview Aviaries Park and Zoo on Talbot Trail in Morpeth during October and November.

Unknown suspects allegedly forced their way into the building on three separate occasions stealing:

a Squirrel Monkey

a Lemur

a red Eclectus Parrot

a lime green Eclectus Parrot

two Umbrella Cockatoos

Anyone who has information on the stolen animals are asked to contact Constable Steve Donald at stevend@chatham-kent.ca or 519-436-6600 mailbox #84980.