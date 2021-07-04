Advertisement
Police look to public for help finding suspect allegedly involved in theft
Published Sunday, July 4, 2021 3:43PM EDT Last Updated Sunday, July 4, 2021 3:43PM EDT
Police are looking for this person of interest allegedly involved in a theft at a Shoppers Drug Mart on Saturday July 4, 2021 (Source: Lasalle Police)
LONDON, ONT. -- Police are looking to the public for help in identifying a suspect allegedly involved in a theft in LaSalle.
The suspect is wanted in relation to a theft at a Shoppers Drug Mart that occurred around 10 a.m. Saturday.
If you have any information, you are asked to contact LaSalle police or Crime Stoppers.