WINDSOR -- Windsor police are hoping a photo will help nab a suspect after a knifepoint robbery at an east end business.

Police say a man entered the store in the 1,000 block of Lauzon Road on Friday at 11:20 p.m.

Multiple people tell CTV News the alleged robbery took place at a Little Caesars.

It was reported that a man brandished a knife and demanded money from an employee. Police say the suspect took a quantity of cash and fled the store on foot.

No injuries were reported in relation to the robbery.

The Forensic Identification Unit attended and processed the scene.

The suspect is described as a white man, approximately six-feet tall, wearing a black hoody, a dark coloured mask over his face, a greyish plaid jacket and jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.