Police issue reminder: Do not leave pets in hot cars

As Windsor-Essex remains under a heat warning, Windsor police are reminding residents to not leave your pet in the car.

Police say is against the law to leave an animal unattended in a parked car “in a manner that endangers the health or safety of the animal,” according to the Provincial Animal Welfare Services (PAWS) Act.

If you see an animal showing clear signs of distress or heatstroke symptoms, police say to call Windsor police at 519-258-6111 or Windsor/Essex County Humane Society at 519- 966-5751.