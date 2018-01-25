

CTV Windsor





Windsor police are issuing another warning about meeting people online.

The reminder comes after officers were dispatched to an apartment in the 3300 block of Sandwich Street around 3:15 p.m. on Sunday to check on the well-being of three young females.

Police say they received information that the teenagers were on a balcony, appeared intoxicated, and were pulled back into the apartment by an older male.

Officers attended the apartment and the females reported that they had been sexually assaulted by two young men inside.

Police say their investigation revealed that a few weeks prior, one of the males messaged one of the teens through social media and arranged to meet the three teens.

Kendel Dumercy, 23, of Windsor is charged with three counts of sexual assault and three counts of sexual interference.

Jean Syla, 24, of Windsor is charged with three counts of sexual assault, three counts of sexual interference and two counts of invitation to sexual touching.

Earlier this week, police issued a similar warning after a 55-year-old was allegedly beaten by three men at a home on Parent Ave. after he thought he was meeting a prostitute he met online.

Police say this case serves as a reminder of the dangers associated with online interaction with unknown persons.

Families, parents, caregivers and educators are all reminded to discuss personal and internet safety with children.