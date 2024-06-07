Police issue almost 100 tickets in traffic blitz

The Windsor Police Traffic Enforcement Unit joined forces with the OPP and Ministry of Transportation for an inspection of commercial motor vehicles on Thursday.

Police issued 48 enforcement actions, addressing equipment, driver, and moving violations.

Windsor officers were also active at major intersections along Tecumseh Road East from Lauzon Road to Banwell Road. Dominion Boulevard at Roselawn Drive, Holbuurn Street at Lynn Street, Labelle Street at Mark Avenue, and Parent Avenue at Grand Marias Road.

They issued 48 more enforcement actions for various infractions including: