Windsor police are conducting a weapons investigation in two areas of the city.

Officers were called to the 2400 block of Arthur, as well as Mercer and Elliott on Wednesday afternoon.

Police say the incidents are related.

The Emergency Services Unit officers on Arthur Road were asking a person or people to come out of a house.

One person was taken into custody.

Police say the scene is contained and there is no direct threat to public safety.

Officers are asking people to avoid the areas.