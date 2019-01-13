Police investigation underway after pedestrian struck
A pedestrian was struck on Crawford Avenue on Sunday, Jan. 13, 2018. (Ricardo Veneza / CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Sunday, January 13, 2019 10:43AM EST
Last Updated Sunday, January 13, 2019 11:26AM EST
Windsor police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck in west Windsor.
The incident took place around 8:45 a.m. Sunday morning on Crawford Avenue.
Police say the person was taken to hospital, but there's no word yet on the severity of the injuries.
Crawford is closed between Wyandotte St. W and Elliott St. until further notice.