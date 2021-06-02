WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor police say they have closed a downtown street due to an ongoing police investigation.

Officers responded to a report of a suspicious package in the 100 block of Goyeau at 7:32 a.m. on Wednesday.

Chatham Street from McDougall to Goyeau will be closed for traffic and pedestrians until further notice.

Northbound traffic from Goyeau to University and Southbound traffic from Goyeau to Pitt Stret will also be closed.

Officers are asking the public to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. More coming.