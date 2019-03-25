

CTV Windsor





Windsor police say they are investigating an arson at a downtown restaurant.

Officers were called to the fire at the Al Sultan Restaurant at 665 Glengarry Avenue around 5:30 a.m. Saturday.

Windsor fire crews attended and extinguished the blaze.

There were no reported injuries.

Officers from the Windsor Police Service Arson Unit attended the scene.

Investigators have confirmed that the fire had multiple spots of origin.

The Al Sultan Restaurant has been destroyed with damage estimated at $500,000.

The attached apartment sustained about $50,000 in damage. Three people who lived in the residential area of the building were left homeless.

