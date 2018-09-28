

CTV Windsor





Windsor police are investigating a possible attempted abduction on Dougall Avenue.

Police say there have been recent posts on social media suggesting the possibility of attempt abductions taking place at a number of locations across the city.

Officers are reminding the public it is vital to report suspicious activity directly to the police.

Police are actively investigating one case of this nature.

On Thursday around 8:45 a.m., patrol officers responded to a report of a possible attempted abduction in the area of the 300 block of Dougall Avenue.

Woman reported that she was approached by people in a vehicle at approximately 5:15 a.m., who called out for her to "come here", but she ran away and later reported the incident to police.

She expressed concern regarding the suspicious people but was unsure of their intentions.

This reported incident is being actively investigated by our Major Crimes Branch. The particulars are unsubstantiated at this time.

Police say they are not currently investigating any other similar incidents.

Officers would also like to remind the public to always be alert of your surroundings. Walk on well-lit streets near the curb and away from alleys, particularly, if you must walk alone at night. If you suspect you are being followed, go to the nearest well lit place or populated area and call the police to report the incident right away. Consider trying to attract attention from fellow citizens who can assist.

As always report on suspicious people or activity.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.