Police investigating house fire on McDougall Ave
Windsor police are investigating after a fire at 783 McDougall Ave., in Windsor, Ont., on Wednesday, June 6, 2018. (MIchelle Maluske / CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Wednesday, June 6, 2018 10:03AM EDT
Windsor police are investigating after a house fire on McDougall Avenue.
Windsor fire crews were called to 783 McDougall for a blaze at a single-family home.
A fire investigator is also on the scene.
Police say there is no threat to public safety.