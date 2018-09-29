

CTV Windsor





Windsor police confirm they are investigating a homicide on University Avenue.

Officers were called to an apartment building at 395 University Ave. E. around 4:10 a.m. Saturday for a report of a sick or injured person.

Upon arrival officers located a man who was confirmed to be deceased. Police say the deceased body displayed obvious signs of trauma.

The scene was contained and an investigation was launched.

Officers from the Forensic Identification Unit attended and processed the scene.

Patrol officers conducted a canvass of the area for witnesses.

Investigators from the Major Crimes Branch attended the scene and the case was classified as a homicide investigation.

Police say the investigation is in its initial stages and remains extremely active.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS), or online at www.catchcrooks.com.