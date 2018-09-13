

CTV Windsor





Windsor police are investigating a gunfire incident near Erie Street West at Elm Avenue.

Officers responded to the area on Thursday around 4:30 a.m. for a report of shots fired.

Numerous units attended the area.

Initial investigation has determined that there had been a verbal dispute between two groups.

The dispute appeared to have taken place outside of a residence located in the 1100 block of Erie Street West.

Police believe one suspect discharged a firearm multiple times and then fled the area.

There were no reported injuries.

The scene was contained and processed by members of the Forensic Identification Unit.

The Major Crimes Branch is actively investigating this incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS), online at www.catchcrooks.com.