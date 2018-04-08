Police investigating early morning stabbing
Windsor, CTV Windsor
Published Sunday, April 8, 2018 1:08PM EDT
The Windsor Police Major Crimes Unit is investigating an early morning stabbing.
Officials say an altercation took place around 2 a.m. Sunday in the 1700 block of McKay Avenue.
One man and one woman suffered minor injuries.
One man was taken into police custody.
Police say all parties are known to one another.