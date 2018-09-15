Police investigating downtown stabbing
Windsor stabbing on Sept. 15, 2018 (Ricardo Veneza)
CTV Windsor
Published Saturday, September 15, 2018 3:52PM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, September 15, 2018 4:01PM EDT
Windsor police are actively investigating what they have now confirmed as a stabbing downtown.
Police on scene tell CTV News a person was stabbed in just before 3 p.m. Saturday afternoon in the middle of the street in the 600 block of Assumption.
Two people sustained injuries and were taken to hospital.
One person has been placed under arrest.