Police investigating attempted armed robbery in Chatham
Chatham police are hoping the public can help identify a person after a reported robbery at a variety store.
Just before 7 p.m. on Thursday, police were called to Harvey’s Variety on Harvey Street in Chatham.
Officers say a man entered the store and showed a weapon. After being confronted by the store owner, the man fled on foot westbound on Harvey Street and turned Southbound on Raleigh Street.
The suspect is described as a white man, approximately 5’6” tall, wearing a black jacket with a fur-trimmed hood, a black toque, dark facemask, black skinny jeans and black high-top shoes with white laces.
The store owner was not physically injured during the incident.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Constable Taryn Apers at taryna@chatham-kent.ca or 519-436-6600.
Doug Ford says Ontario is back at negotiation table with 'improved offer' for education workers
Ontario Premier Doug Ford says his government is ready to stop fighting with education workers and return to the negotiation table with an 'improved offer' a day after promising to rescind legislation that took away their rights to strike.
U.S. election 2022: Turbulent campaign season comes to a close
A tumultuous election season that tugged again at America's searing political divides and raised questions about its commitment to a democratic future comes to a close on Tuesday as voters cast ballots in the first national election of Joe Biden's presidency.
Ryan Reynolds confirms interest in buying Ottawa Senators
Ryan Reynolds has confirmed his interest in becoming an owner of the Ottawa Senators.
Zelenskyy: Talks with Russia possible on Ukraine's terms
Ukraine's president has hinted at the possibility of peace talks with Russia, a shift from his earlier refusal to negotiate with President Vladimir Putin that came on the eve of crucial elections in the United States.
Princess of Norway gives up royal duties amid questions about her fiance
Princess Martha Louise, the daughter of Norway's King Harald, said Tuesday she no longer will officially represent the Norwegian royal house following 'many questions relating to me and my fiance's role.'
Donald Trump teases 'big announcement' Nov. 15
Former U.S. President Donald Trump said Monday he will be making a 'big announcement' next week as he teased a third presidential run while campaigning on the eve of the final day of voting in this year's midterm elections.
British actor Leslie Phillips, 'Harry Potter' and 'Carry On' star, has died
Leslie Phillips, the British actor best known for his roles in the bawdy "Carry On" comedies and as the voice of the Sorting Hat in the "Harry Potter" movies, has died. He was 98.
34-year-old female gymnastics coach facing sexual assault charges in Oshawa, Ont.
A 34-year-old female gymnastics coach from Oshawa, Ont., has been charged in connection to a sexual assault investigation.
Protesters at Windsor, Coutts blockades set to testify at Emergencies Act inquiry
A local Alberta politician facing charges for participating in 'Freedom Convoy' protests at the Coutts, Alta., border blockade is set to testify today at the public inquiry into the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act.
Girl killed in Woolwich tractor crash
A young girl is dead following a collision involving a tractor in Woolwich Township.
University of Waterloo brings back masking requirement
Masks are now required for indoor academic activities, including lectures, seminars, labs and tests at the University of Waterloo.
'This win fills me with hope': Leamington man wins $1-million with Lotto Max
A Leamington man says significant family dates helped him become $1-million richer.
Disturbance at Tecumseh restaurant results in charges for Windsor man
A 28-year-old Windsor man is facing charges after police say he assaulted an officer after a disturbance at a restaurant in Tecumseh.
Tuesday morning fire in Moraviantown
Chatham-Kent fire crews were called out around 7:30 Tuesday morning. According to a social media post, crews form Thamesville and Orford responded to a structure fire on School House Line in Moraviantown.
Careless gunfire earns Huntsville man a slew of charges
A Huntsville man was arrested five hours after reports of gunfire inside a Lake of Bays residence.
Lehman helms final council meeting after 12 years as Barrie mayor
It was the end of an era at city hall in Barrie Monday as one of the city's longest-ever serving mayors helmed his last city council meeting.
Historic war planes scheduled for rare flyover during Remembrance Day ceremony in Barrie
Following a moment of silence during the Barrie Legion’s Remembrance Day ceremony on Nov. 11, two training airplanes from the Second World War are scheduled to make a rare flyover.
Man in critical condition after truck flips near Sudbury roundabout
Sudbury police are investigating after a pickup truck flipped near the Lasalle/Maley roundabout Monday night, sending a man to hospital in critical condition.
2 Ottawa Fire Services employees charged with hate-motivated workplace assault
Two Ottawa Fire Services employees have been charged with what police are calling a 'hate-motivated assault incident' in the workplace.
'Little being done': Toronto doctor calls on govn't to secure more antibiotics for children amid surge in respiratory viruses
One Toronto infectious diseases specialist says the government needs to secure more antibiotics used to treat children right away as “little is being done” to address the drug shortage in Ontario amid a nasty viral season.
Quebec to evict homeless encampment at Ville-Marie Expressway, advocates fear approaching winter
Quebec’s transport ministry gave homeless people 10 days to vacate an area of land beneath the Ville-Marie Expressway to make way for maintenance work, and come Thursday morning, police will push the remaining people to leave. “Where are we going to go? In the park up the street and freeze?” said Lucy Partridge, who lives under the suspended road.
Montreal teen pleads guilty to attempted murder of teacher
The Montreal teenager accused of stabbing his teacher in December has pleaded guilty to one count of attempted murder. The boy, 16 years old at the time of the stabbing, has been sentenced to two years in custody and one year under supervision.
Racially-profiled man challenges Longueuil to present race-based police data, threatens suit
A man who was racially profiled by police in Longueuil, Que. is threatening to take the city to court. He claims the city has failed to collect race-based data on traffic stops as promised. He says he will take legal action if it doesn't provide the information it was tasked to collect by the end of the week.
Two 18-year-old passengers killed in crash in northeastern New Brunswick
Two 18-year-old men have died and one person is in hospital with serious injuries after a vehicle left the road in Haut-Sheila, N.B.
'It's just chaos in here all the time': IWK emergency department sees record number of patients
On Sunday, staff at the emergency department at the IWK in Halifax registered 200 patients over a 24-hour period, a number never seen before.
Boy, 11, dies after being struck in the head with scooter: N.B. RCMP
An 11-year-old boy has died after police say he was struck in the head with a kick scooter in Shippagan, N.B., last week.
Concrete chunks fall from ceiling inside Winnipeg mall
An investigation is underway after chunks of concrete fell from the ceiling inside a Winnipeg mall over the weekend.
Family feud leads to fight in Winkler: 3 hospitalized, 6 arrested
A feud between members of two families in Winkler hit a boiling point late last week, leading to a fight that put three people in hospital and several others behind bars.
Staffing levels spark concerns about snow clearing on Manitoba highways
Staffing vacancies in Manitoba’s highway maintenance department have sparked concerns about snow clearing this upcoming winter.
Premier Smith in byelection battle for Brooks-Medicine Hat seat
It's up to voters in the Brooks-Medicine Hat electoral district to decide whether Premier Danielle Smith will secure her seat in the legislature.
Further delays, cancellations expected as WestJet deals with service outage fallout, winter weather
WestJet is warning of further delays and cancellations over the next 24 hours as it continues to recover from its system-wide outage over the weekend and deals with the winter weather.
Woman attacked with hatchet at Marlborough LRT station
A woman has been rushed to hospital, bleeding and slipping out of consciousness, Calgary police say, after being attacked with a hatchet.
Woman hospitalized after being injured during City Centre Mall arrest: EPS
A 23-year-old woman was taken to hospital by paramedics Monday after she was arrested by security guards at City Centre Mall. Video of the arrest posted to social media shows the woman bleeding on the floor while being restrained by at least three male security guards.
High winds lead to BC Ferries cancellations and power outages
For the second day in a row, BC Ferries has cancelled multiple sailings due to adverse weather.
Research finds caregiving in 'state of crisis,' prompting calls for national strategy
Researchers say caregivers in Canada are at their breaking point, and they're calling for a national strategy.
