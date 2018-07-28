Police investigating assault that left a man with head injuries
The sign outside Chatham-Kent police headquarters in Chatham, Ont. (Courtesy Chatham-Kent police)
CTV Windsor
Published Saturday, July 28, 2018 3:34PM EDT
There are few details but Chatham-Kent police are investigating an assault that left a man with head injuries.
Police say it happened Friday night on West Street in Chatham.
Police were called to a disturbance and upon arrival found a 57-year-old man with facial and head injuries. He was taken to a local hospital and then transported to London for treatment.
The investigation continues.