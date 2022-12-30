Police investigating an 'incident' in Wallaceburg

Chatham-Kent police have closed Murray Street between Reaume and Earl investigating an incident in Wallaceburg, Ont. on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022. (Sanjay Maru/CTV News Windsor) Chatham-Kent police have closed Murray Street between Reaume and Earl investigating an incident in Wallaceburg, Ont. on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022. (Sanjay Maru/CTV News Windsor)

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Trump's tax returns released after long fight with Congress

Democrats in Congress released thousands of pages of former U.S. President Donald Trump's tax returns on Friday, providing the most detailed picture to date of his finances over a six-year period, including his time in the White House, when he fought to keep the information private in a break with decades of precedent.

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver