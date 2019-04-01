

CTV Windsor





Windsor police are still investigating after a woman was killed in a crash on E.C. Row Expressway.

On Friday around 2:45 p.m., officers were called to eastbound E.C. Row, east of Central Avenue, for a report of a collision involving a truck that had rolled over.

Officers attended the scene and saw an older model silver Dodge Dakota that had come to rest on its roof during the incident and had sustained significant damage.

The adult female passenger was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Soon after being transported, officers confirmed that the woman had passed away.

Two other occupants, the driver and a passenger, sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The Forensic Identification Unit and the Accident Reconstruction Unit attended and processed the scene.

The collision remains under active investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4000, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.