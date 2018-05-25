Police investigating after van flips over in downtown alley
A van was towed away after a crash in a downtown alley in Windsor, Ont., on Thursday, May 25, 2018. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor)
Published Friday, May 25, 2018
Windsor police are investigating after a van flipped onto its roof in a back alley downtown.
Officers responded to the crash around 7:30 p.m. in an alley between Victoria and Dougall.
Police are expecting to release more details on the incident later today.