Police investigating after one person left in critical condition following crash
One person has critical injuries after a vehicle hit a house on Hawthorne Drive. (Alana Hadadean / CTV London)
CTV Windsor
Published Saturday, December 1, 2018 5:05PM EST
Windsor police say one person has life threatening injuries after a vehicle crashed into a residence in the east end.
Police have arrested the driver of the vehicle.
The crash scene was close to a small playground in the 7700 block of Hawthorn Drive.
Major Crimes as well as the forensic and traffic reconstruction units are investigating.