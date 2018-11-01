Police investigating after man injured in shooting
Windsor police are investigating a shooting in Windsor, Ont., on Thursday, Nov. 1, 2018. (Bob Bellacicco / CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Thursday, November 1, 2018 7:24AM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, November 1, 2018 12:06PM EDT
One man was taken to hospital following a shooting in Windsor Wednesday night.
The shooting occurred in the area of Tecumseh Road West and Ouellette Avenue.
Police have released few details regarding the investigation.
Witnesses tell CTV News they heard a single shot and saw a group of people in distress in the area. The man who was shot appeared to be walking and coherent.