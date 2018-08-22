

CTV Windsor





A Windsor police cruiser was involved in a collision near the Detroit Windsor Tunnel.

It happened shortly after 7 p.m. on Tuesday at the corner of Windsor Avenue and Wyandotte Street.

The back bumper of the cruiser appeared to be damaged.

There were no injuries reported.

Windsor Avenue was blocked off for a time between City Hall Square and Wyandotte Street.

Police, fire and EMS responded to the scene.

The investigation continues.