WINDSOR, ONT. -- Chatham-Kent police responded to two separate break and enter reports in Chatham over the weekend.

Saturday morning between 8:30 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. police say a suspect or suspects forced their way into a residence on Park Street causing $200 in damage.

Once inside the suspects stole two cameras and two modems, police say.

The total value of the theft is estimated at $500.

Those with information are asked to reach out to Constable Lynette Hodder at lynetteh@chatham-kent.ca or 519-436-6600 extension #87228.

Unknown suspects also entered a garage on Colborne Street sometime between May 11 and May 15, police say.

The suspects stole a lawn mower wagon and tools, a total value estimated at $300.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Constable Aric Roy at aricr@chatham-kent.ca or 519-436-6600 extension #87361.

Anyone with information regarding either break-in can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous.