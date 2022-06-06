Police investigate theft, burning of Pride Flag at South Windsor high school

Massey Secondary School had its pride flags stolen and burned in what police are calling two separate “hate-motivated” incidents over the weekend, Windsor police are investigating.

Officers attended the South Windsor high school Friday for a report the school’s pride flag had been stolen, just one day after it was raised to mark Pride Month.

Police say surveillance cameras captured two male teens breaking the lock off the flag pole and stealing the pride flag Thursday at 11:05 p.m. The suspects were last spotted on foot fleeing westbound on Liberty Street.

On Monday, police were called back to the school for a report the replacement Pride Flag had been burned. Massey’s Canadian Flag was also damaged during the incident.

Police say surveillance cameras showed the incident took place Sunday around 2:30 a.m.

Vandalism and theft of pride flags have been reported at four public schools in Windsor-Essex since they were raised last week.

The Greater Essex County District School Board confirmed to CTV News over the weekend the incidents took place at three schools in the county and one in the city.

“The board strongly condemns these harmful acts and their perpetrators,” said a school board press release. “Police departments in the communities where the incidents occurred have been notified and official reports filed.”

The Windsor Police Service Morality Unit is actively investigating both incidents at Massey Secondary School and says the theft and vandalism are believed to be hate-motivated.

“The Windsor Police Service denounces all criminal acts, especially those that promote hatred. We understand that these incidents will have far-reaching victimization impacts on community members and we are available to offer support to students, staff, and any community members impacted,” police said in a news release. “WPS works with many community partners and we can assist by connecting people with the proper resources through our Victim Assistance Unit, at (519) 255-6700 ext. 4879.”

Anyone in the area with surveillance cameras is asked to check their footage for possible evidence concerning both incidents.

Those with information are asked to contact the Windsor Police Service - Morality Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4343, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com

- With files from CTV Windsor's Rich Garton