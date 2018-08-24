Police investigate ‘sudden death’ of man near Wyandotte Street
Officers were called to the alley behind the 900 block of Wyandotte Street in Windsor, Ont., on Friday, Aug. 24, 2018. (Michelle Maluske / CTV Windsor)
Published Friday, August 24, 2018 9:42AM EDT
Last Updated Friday, August 24, 2018 11:53AM EDT
Windsor police say they are investigating a "sudden death" of a man near Wyandotte Street.
Officers were called to the alley behind the 900 block of Wyandotte.
A forensic identification officer is on scene taking photos.
Police say an adult male was found around 8 a.m. Friday.
Police won’t say if foul play is suspected. Officers are looking to speak to any witnesses.