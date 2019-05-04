Police investigate stabbing on Walker Road
Windsor police investigate a stabbing in the 3400 block of Walker Road on Saturday, May 4, 2019. (Gord Bacon /AM800)
CTV Windsor
Published Saturday, May 4, 2019 5:13PM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, May 4, 2019 6:09PM EDT
The Windsor police service confirms its major crimes unit is investigating a stabbing.
There are few details released by police at this time, but they say it happened in the 3400 block of Walker Road around 3:30 a.m. Saturday morning.
There is no word on injuries or charges at this time.
Caution tape remained along the fence of a nearby business, but police have left the scene.