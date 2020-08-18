Advertisement
Police investigate possible hazmat substance at Windsor home
Published Tuesday, August 18, 2020 5:30PM EDT
Police have Northway Avenue blocked of at Totten Street investigating a possible hazmat substance in Windsor, Ont. on Tuesday, Aug. 18 2020. (Angelo Aversa/CTV Windsor)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor police are investigating an unidentified substance in a west end home.
Police have Northway Avenue blocked of at Totten Street for the investigation. They say it is a possible hazmat substance.
Windsor Fire and EMS are assisting with the response.
More to come.