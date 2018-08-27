Police investigate overnight shooting
Emergency responders treat a shooting victim at the the intersection of Ouellette Ave. and University Ave. in downtown Windsor. August 27, 2018 (Photo by Gord Bacon)
CTV Windsor
Published Monday, August 27, 2018 8:03AM EDT
Windsor police are investigating an overnight shooting in the downtown area.
Police have the area around the 200 block of Ouellette Avenue closed after the shooting near Ouellette and University Ave.
The incident occurred around 2:30 a.m.
Witnesses say they heard three shots and a man was seen lying on the ground outside.
Police have not confirmed any details regarding injuries or number of victims.
More to come...