WINDSOR, ONT. -- A number of buildings on Ottawa Street were spray-painted with graffiti last weekend, Windsor police are investigating.

Police say the incidents are believed to have taken place between Friday, Sept. 24 night leading into Saturday morning.

Photos show buildings and a bus sheltered that appear to be tagged with the word “KURS.”

Police are actively investigating and are asking anyone in the area to check their surveillance cameras for possible footage that could assist in the investigation.

Residents and businesses in that area are asked to immediately report any suspicious activity or persons to police.

Anyone who has any information is encouraged to call our Property Crimes Unit at 519-255-677 extension 4350 or Crime Stoppers.