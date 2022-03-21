Police investigate hit and run involving pedestrian on Windsor Avenue

A 25-year-old man has been charged following a hit and run that sent a pedestrian to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Windsor police responded to a hit and run Friday around 4:30 p.m. in the area of McDougall Street and Tecumseh Road East involving a pedestrian and a Chrysler 300 with the licence plates CTSM940.

Police say the car took off northbound on Windsor Avenue and was last seen near Giles Boulevard East.

The female pedestrian was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries as a result of the incident.

Police obtained a description of the driver who was found the next day around 1:30 p.m. and arrested without incident.

The car was seized as evidence.

Police have charged a 25-year-old man from Windsor with leaving the scene of an accident causing bodily harm. He was later released with a future court date.

Windsor police are asking anyone in the area of Windsor Avenue between Tecumseh Road East and Giles Boulevard East with surveillance camera to check their footage for possible evidence. Anyone driving around this area around the time of the incident is also asked to check their dashcam footage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4000, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com