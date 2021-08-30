WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor Police are investigating a collision they describe as a ‘hit and run.’

Officials say at least two vehicles collided on Tecumseh Rd. E. near Labadie Rd. around 8:15 a.m. Monday and that at least one suspect fled the scene on foot.

One person was also sent to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The intersection was closed off but has since re-opened.