Police investigate 'hit and run' crash
CTV Windsor Published Monday, August 30, 2021 1:50PM EDT Last Updated Monday, August 30, 2021 1:54PM EDT
Windsor Police investigate hit and run crash on Tecumseh Rd. E. (Bob Bellacicco, CTV News Windsor)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor Police are investigating a collision they describe as a ‘hit and run.’
Officials say at least two vehicles collided on Tecumseh Rd. E. near Labadie Rd. around 8:15 a.m. Monday and that at least one suspect fled the scene on foot.
One person was also sent to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The intersection was closed off but has since re-opened.