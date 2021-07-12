Advertisement
Police investigate fire at LaSalle Public School
CTV Windsor Published Monday, July 12, 2021 2:28PM EDT Last Updated Monday, July 12, 2021 2:36PM EDT
LASALLE, ONT. -- LaSalle police are investigating after a fire at an elementary school in town.
Firefighters were called to the 1600 block of Mayfair Ave. on Sunday where a small outdoor fire was quickly extinguished by crews.
Officials says the fire did not spread into the interior of the building.
No injuries are being reported.
LaSalle Police have now taken over the investigation.